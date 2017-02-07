Lochaber Athletic’s Wild wins loop race

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Some 40 runners finished the new Blamafuldiach Loop Race last Sunday.

The race, which is 9.7 miles long, started at the Lochaber Leisure Centre swimming pool, covering Glen Nevis forestry trails and some steep climbs.

It was the eighth race out of 10 in Lochaber Athletic Club’s winter league calendar 2016/2017.

Ideal day

A long category race in which all runners must wear or carry full body cover – waterproofs top and bottoms, hat and gloves – it was an ideal day and everyone had a good race.

The men’s category was won by Finlay Wild LAC in 01:05:00, in second place was John Yells LAC in 01:07:15, and third was Denis Prikulis, Vegan Runners in 01:12:00.

In the women’s category, first to cross the line was Lisette Walter in 01:22:26, Amanda Blackhall LAC in 01:24:22 was second and in third place was Helen Leggett LAC in 01:26:14.

A spokesperson for LAC said: ‘Well done to all who took part and massive thanks to organisers, marshall’s and timekeepers, Corrina, Pamela, Aileen, Aileen Ellen, Elizabeth, Cammy and Robert, and any others I may have missed.’