Honours even at Argyll schools badminton championships

Eighty pupils from Campbeltown Grammar School, Lochgilphead High School, Oban High School and Dunoon Grammar School took part in this year’s Argyll and Bute secondary schools badminton championships held at Atlantis Leisure, Oban, on January 30.

Organised by PE teachers Denise Gemmell and Liz Clunie in partnership with Active Schools, the event was again of a very high standard, with lots of very close matches.

The pupils were a credit to their schools on and off the court with some fantastic displays of sportsmanship.

The event is used as an area qualifier and some of the winners will get the chance to represent Argyll and Bute in the Scottish Schools finals in Perth this month.

Under-14s – Boys’ singles: Fergus Carmichael, Oban; runner-up, Innes Lambert, Dunoon. Girls’ singles: Jane Scott, Campbeltown; runner-up, Lauren MacKinnon, Campbeltown. Boys’ doubles: Stuart Head and Neil McCracken, Oban; runners-up, Innes Lambert and Marcus Keith, Dunoon. Girls’ doubles: Jane Scott and Jennifer McMurchy, Campbeltown; runners-up, Jessica Ronald and Lauren MacKinnon, Campbeltown. Mixed doubles: Jennifer McMurchy and Euan Dott Campbeltown; runners-up, Jane Scott and Andrew McMillan, Campbeltown.

Under-16 – Boys’ singles: Angus Neil, Oban; runner-up, Jordan McIlkenny, Dunoon. Girls’ singles, Kirsty McArthur, Oban; runner-up, Susan Shaw, Campbeltown. Boys’ doubles: Jordan McIlkenny and Patrick Newton, Dunoon; runners-up, Dhyllon Cox and Cameron Reid, Campbeltown. Girls’ doubles: Kirsty McArthur and Grace Thomson, Oban; runners-up, Susan Shaw and Nicola McKerral, Campbeltown. Mixed doubles: Kirsty McArthur and Angus Neil, Oban; runners-up, Susan Shaw and Alasdair Ferguson, Campbeltown.

Under-19 – Boys’ singles: William Goan, Dunoon; runner-up, Connor Adams, Dunoon. Girls’ singles: Lizzie Stirling, Dunoon; runner-up, Isla McGarry, Dunoon. Boys’ doubles: Neil Littleson and Alasdair Ferguson, Campbeltown; runners-up, Craig MacCorquodale and Louis Reeves Oban. Girls’ doubles: Lizzie Stirling and Isla McGarry, Dunoon; runners-up, Nicole Thomson and Rhona O’May, Campbeltown. Mixed doubles: Isla McGarry and William Goan, Dunoon; runners-up, Nicole Thomson and Neil Littleson, Campbeltown.