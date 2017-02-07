Green Machine need two wins to escape drop zone

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Oban Lorne must win two games from their remaining four fixtures this season to secure survival in West Division 1.

The Green Machine’s fight against the drop begins this Saturday at Glencruitten as they welcome title chasing Newton Stewart. A win for the visitors would secure the West Division 1 title and promotion to the national leagues.

With Oban Lorne improving in results and performances so far in 2017, Saturday’s match is set to be a close affair, with a big crowd expected from both the home and away support in what is an important match for both clubs.

Currently Oban sit ninth in the league, six points adrift from eighth placed Kilmarnock but with three games in hand over their Ayrshire rivals.

Oban still have fixtures remaining – away to Irvine and at home to Garnock – as well as what could become a winner-takes-all fixture at home to Kilmarnock on the last day of the season.

Kick off on Saturday is 1.30pm at Glencruitten.

Remaining league fixtures: Saturday February 18 – Oban Lorne v Garnock (to be rescheduled due to cup tie); Saturday March 4 – Irvine v Oban Lorne; Saturday March 25 – Oban Lorne v Kilmarnock.

Home draw in West Region semi final

Oban Lorne are now only three wins away from a historic second final appearance at BT Murrayfield in recent years after being drawn at home to the winner of East Kilbride or Carrick in the West Regional Shield Semi Final.

This match will be played at Glencruitten on Saturday February 18, with the match against East Kilbride and Carrick being played out this weekend.

The winners of the semi final tie will progress to the West Regional Final where they could face Newton Stewart, Irvine or Allan Glens.

BT West Division Four

Cowal v Argyll and Bute

Argyll and Bute travel to Dunoon this Saturday to take on Argyll rivals Cowal in West Division 4.

The teams have not met so far this season, with Argyll looking for a much needed win to lift themselves away from the lower reaches of the league. Kick-off is 3pm at Dunoon Stadium.

BT Womens National League 2

Lismore v Lorne Ladies

Oban Lorne Ladies make the trip to Edinburgh on Saturday to play Lismore RFC in National Division 2.

The Oban team are unbeaten so far in the league this season and currently sit one point clear at the top of the league with six matches remaining.

The next home game for the ladies is a crucial game against Annan on Sunday February 19.