Scotland and the union – the art of Britishness

Sir,

As a long standing member of the Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party I am in broad agreement with Alastair Redman’s letter reaffirming his commitment to Scotland’s place in the United Kingdom.

But how do the Conservatives justify their support for the Union? Mr Redman declares his disagreement with the other political parties but he does not back up his ideas with any supporting arguments.

I would suggest that the best argument for the Union has been in the emergence of British values, which have come about through the coalescence of concepts which were common to both sides of the Border, but which were identifiable in pre-Union Scotland. For example:-

A limited monarchy-The Scottish kings were not tyrants. King James was welcomed when he moved down to London to succeed to the English throne. He had experience of governing in co-operation with a unicameral Scottish parliament prior to 1603. Constitutional monarchy evolved following the Civil War and the Glorious Revolution of 1689, until the early Hanoverian kings left much executive authority to Parliament.

Freedom of speech-The tradition of the flyting, an exercise in invective between the makars and Renaissance Scottish kings, may be taken as an early example of freedom of expression. In England, Milton’s Areopagitica attacked licensing of the press and censorship. The execution of Thomas Aikenhead for blasphemy in Edinburgh in 1697 was the last of its kind; there were no executions for heresy after the Union of the Parliaments.

A humanitarian society – The present welfare state does have traceable origins going back many centuries. Charity law was comparable on both sides of the border from the early 17th century onwards. The Hilderstone silver mines, in the Bathgate hills, provided a system of sick pay for their workmen in 1609, over 300 years before the introduction of National Insurance.

With reservations, the English language -The adoption of standard English for serious communication in Scotland from the early 17th century can be considered as a unifying feature. At the same time, Scots (in the Lowlands) and Gaelic (in the Highlands and Islands) survive to a varying extent as symbols of Scotland’s historic identity.

Ten years ago, to mark the 300th anniversary of the Union of the Parliaments, I published a short eight-page booklet entitled Scotland and the Union 1707 – 2007, Some thoughts on Britishness, which set out the above arguments in more detail.

If Mr Redman or any other of your readers would like a copy, I would be glad to send them one on a complimentary basis.

Richard A A Deveria

36 Market Street

Aberfeldy,PH15 2AN