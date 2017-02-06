Oban High FPs mark anniversary

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Oban High School Former Pupils’ Association will be holding its 50th annual dinner/dance on Saturday March 11 in the Royal Hotel, Oban.

The cost is £30 per person. The speaker will be Rev Dr Angus Morrison, who attended the school between 1966 and 1971. Music for dancing will be provided by Drams Allowed.

To celebrate the 50th there is also a civic reception by permission of Argyll and Bute Council and a tour of the school, which is being kindly provided by the head teacher.

Further information from Ruth Oliver at rutholiver2013@gmail.com.