Forces charity seeks volunteers

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

SSAFA, the armed forces charity, is urging the people of Argyll and Bute to learn new skills and give something back to their local military community by becoming a volunteer.

SSAFA Argyll and Bute says its most vital need is for new volunteer caseworkers, and that need is most acute in Bute, Cowal, Kintyre, Mid Argyll, Mull, Islay and Jura.

In addition to caseworkers, SSAFA in Argyll and Bute needs a volunteer awareness and fundraising officer to help promote and raise vital funds.

Anyone interested in joining the SSAFA Argyll and Bute team should visit www.ssafa.org.uk/newrecruits or call 0800 032 5612.