Tweed firm looks to the future at design school

A Hebridean company has teamed up with one of Europe’s leading fashion and design schools to ensure the industry’s future leaders are ambassadors for its iconic fabric.

Harris Tweed Hebrides (HTH) visited Austria to foster a relationship with the Institute of the Applied Arts in Vienna.

HTH creative director Mark Hogarth believes such efforts are increasingly important in light of ongoing Brexit discussions.

He added: ‘When we visited Vienna to explain Harris Tweed to the students, fewer than half of them had previously heard of it. But they were really enthused to learn of its qualities and provenance. That sums up the need for this kind of initiative.

‘Students today will be the creative leaders of tomorrow’s fashion industry. We are proud to invest in such talent and be associated with such a prestigious European institution. A similar partnership with a Scottish design school will be announced shortly.’