Call to end unfair electricity pricing

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

An MP has called for an end to high electricity distribution prices which it is claimed sees the Highland and Islands pay 84 per cent more than London.

Speaking during Prime Minister’s Question time, Ian Blackford said: ‘In the UK we have 14 regional markets for electricity distribution. In the Highlands we are facing higher prices because of where we live. In the north of Scotland, electricity distribution charges are 84 per cent higher than they are for London.’

The representative for Ross, Skye and Lochaber added: ‘The Prime Minister talks about fairness, so will she introduce a universal pricing structure for electricity distribution and stop penalising Highlanders and islanders? Those of us who live in the coldest, windiest places are discriminated against by her Government and it must end.’