Views sought on housing strategy

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar is developing a new local housing strategy for 2017-2022 and wants to gather as many views as possible on the priorities it should address.

The public consultation will consider four priority areas: housing quality, supply, homelessness and independent living. All Western Isles residents are welcome to comment on the proposals so the council can get an idea of the levels of support for the suggestions as well as identifying other areas that should be considered.

The council also plans to contact the voluntary sector, community groups, the construction industry and utility companies. They will also consult further with partner organisations including the Scottish Government, NHS Western Isles, Tighean Innse Gall, Hebridean Housing Partnership and Community Trust organisations.

Consultation documents are available at www.cne-siar.gov.uk/consultations/index.asp and the consultation period will end on Friday March 10.