Three hospitalised after incident on Ben Nevis

Rescue teams were scrambled in Lochaber on Saturday following an avalanche on Ben Nevis.

Teams found three injured climbers who were taken to hospital in Fort William but believed to be in a stable condition.

Highland and Island police division stated: ‘Approximately 12:15pm on Saturday February 4, 2017, a report was received by Police of an avalanche on Ben Nevis. Rescue Helicopters from HM Coastguard assisted Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team with the rescue of three injured climbers who are subsequently receiving medical attention at the Belford Hospital in Fort William for what is believed to be non life threatening injuries.’