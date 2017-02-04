Proposed school boundary changes

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Highland Council is seeking the views of two Fort William communities on a proposal to change the catchment boundary of Inverlochy Primary School and Lundavra Primary School.

The change is being proposed because a new housing development is being built across the existing boundary.

The Belhaven site, Fort William, will have 13 new properties on it.

A Highland Council spokesperson said: ‘There are five bungalows which are for the council and these are all wheelchair adapted properties. Currently none of the families which are likely to be allocated to these properties have school age children.’

The other eight flats on the site will be allocated through Lochaber Housing Association. Members of the Education, Children and Adult Services Committee (ECAS) agreed to carry out a public consultation on the proposal at their meeting last week.

The views of parents, the community and others will be sought from February 6 to March 23 and a public meeting will be held in Fort William on March 8.

The proposal paper will be available on the Highland Council website from February 6 at www.highland.gov.uk/schoolconsultations.