Never mind first-night nerves, panto is a beauty

This year’s Killin pantomime of Sleeping Beauty played to sell-out audiences last Thursday, Friday and Saturday night in Killin’s McLaren Hall.

One of the team, Ron Allner, told The Oban Times: ‘Everyone agreed the performance this year was truly professional and was very much enjoyed by all the audiences.

‘On Thursday night Stirling’s Provost Mike Robbins and his wife came and supported everyone to help calm the first-night nerves, but there was no need to worry: the production when almost without a hitch.’

Mr Allner said director Gordon Hibbard, directing his 21st annual Killin Drama Club pantomime, said afterwards that ‘everyone from the actors to the crowd were there to enjoy themselves’, and he thanked ‘the very many people who worked so hard for so many weeks to make this wonderful event possible’.

In the audience, Stirling MP Steven Paterson joined Trossachs and Teith councillor Fergus Wood to see the Killin Drama Club’s performance of Sleeping Beauty. The local politicians paid tribute to the hard work from volunteers of the club and local school children in the amateur performance.

Councillor Wood said: ‘The Killin panto never fails to impress and the performance this year was no exception. It was great to see, once again, so many members of the community getting involved to deliver this local tradition which was thoroughly enjoyable.’

Mr Paterson added: ‘It was great to join the local community in Killin for the annual panto and, despite tense competition during the community song, everyone was a winner – oh yes they were!’