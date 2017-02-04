Lochalsh Leisure Centre gets an up-grade

Lochalsh Leisure Centre has a new look following an upgrade and investment in new fitness cardio machines.

It is hoped the centre’s new Spirit Fitness equipment will ‘ensure members experience the best workouts possible’.

Located beside the Skye Bridge, which links the mainland to the isle of Skye, the nearest alternative facility is around 30 miles away.

The centre now boats new Spirit Fitness ellipticals, upright bikes and a CS800 stepper machine – the first to be installed in the UK.

Lochalsh Leisure has said it hopes that upgrading the equipment will show a commitment to maintaining the facility.

Chris Mackinnon, manager of Lochalsh Leisure Centre, said: ‘Due to our location we have a lot of members, around 400-500, but rather than becoming complacent, we believe it’s important to provide a good facility that people enjoy using.

‘The old equipment had become rather tired, so it was definitely time for us to upgrade and, so far, everyone is loving the new Spirit machines.’

As well as a fitness suite, Lochalsh Leisure also has a heated indoor swimming pool, a steam room and sauna and a free weights room.

Business development manager for Spirit Fitness Dan Hodge said: ‘Chris and the team at Lochalsh knew they needed to upgrade their equipment.

‘Spirit Fitness was delighted to work with them to devise a solution that was not only cost effective, but also excellent quality.’