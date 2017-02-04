Glasgow Letter: Robert Robertson

Angus Nicolson – Sealladh Ard

Last Thursday, January 26, I had the immense pleasure of attending a joint album launch at St Andrews in the Square. The Angus Nicolson Trio (Angus Nicolson from Sleat, Andrew MacPherson and Murdo Cameron) and Calum Alex MacMillan both launched their respective albums in an evening that finished with a well-deserved standing ovation. I have not had the chance to listen to Calum Alex’s yet but will write about it as soon as I do. Angus’s album, on the other hand, I can safely say is an absolute cracker. Sealladh Àrd is very different in its approach from the trio’s first album, Lasses that Baffle Us, which was crammed full of big arrangements, and bolstered by brass and string sections. Instead, the band return to the traditional, and let the tunes do the talking.

The album shares its name with the house of Angus’s best friend, the late Ivan MacDonald from Uist after whom Angus named his tune, Ivan’s Waltz. Angus had originally intended naming the waltz Sealladh Àrd before discovering there was already a tune to the same name and, therefore, deciding to make that the album title instead. The front cover of the album is a picture Ivan’s sister took of the view from the house – which is the highest house in the township in Uist. Ivan’s Waltz is beautiful; and Angus’s heartfelt delivery of it, both live and on the album, is quite something. My other favourite melody on the album is A Dhia Thoir Dhuinn Na Gràsan at the start of track three – led by the sublime guitar melody playing of Murdo Cameron. At the concert, the band were joined on this track by Duncan Lyall, whose bass playing added phenomenal depth to the sound. Other guests were Iain Macfarlane, in whose studio the album was recorded, and Allan Henderson, the album’s producer. As you can imagine when those two are involved, the stage performance of the band was full of craic and nonsense.

Angus’s own onstage style is as Gaidhealachd as it gets. At one point, he spoke at great length about a 2/4 march, Duncan Livingstone of Feinchrochan, composed by his father, that begins the whole album; then proceeded to pick up his pipes and play Donald MacLean’s Farewell to Oban, only to stop suddenly and announce he had gone into the wrong tune!

As the crowd rose to their feet at the end of the evening, it was, I think, in appreciation of the traditional no-nonsense delivery of the tunes that is present both in Angus’s stage performance, and in the album. Sealladh Àrd is a must-buy.

What’s on

Sunday February 5: Documentary screening about Murchadh MacPhàrlain, the Melbost Bard, 7pm: preceeded by a ‘comhradh’, conversation, at 6.30pm.

Friday February 10: Clydebank Highlanders ceilidh in the Napier Hall, Old Kilpatrick, 7.30pm. Artistes: Donald Iain Brown, Iain Maclean, Kirsteen Grant, Elspeth Davies, Fiona Johnston, and Robert Wood. Admission is £7.

Saturday February 11: Na h-Oganaich perform live the songs of the Melbost Bard, joined by Pupils of the Glasgow Gaelic School, and Mischa McPherson in the CCA, 350 Sauchiehall Street.

Friday February 17: The Mull and Iona Association Annual Gathering at 7.30pm in the Glasgow University Union.

Pub Scene

Park Bar.

Friday February 3: Nicky Mcmichan.

Saturday February 4: Robert Robertson.

Sunday February 5: Gunna Sound (afternoon session between 5pm and 8pm).

Islay Inn.

Friday February 3: Gunna Sound.

Saturday February 4: Parting Glass.

Wednesday February 8: quiz night.