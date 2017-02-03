Tears as under-fives playpark hits target

Tears of joy were shed when members of Friends of Oban Community Playpark discovered they had secured the £100,000 needed to build an under-fives facility, writes David McPhee.

The Friends received the final £30,000 from the Suez Communities Trust last week after making an application in October.

The trust is an ‘ethical funding organisation dedicated to making lasting improvements to the natural environment and community life’.

Lyndsay Elliott, chairwoman of Friends of Oban Community Playpark told The Oban Times: ‘We made an application last year after we picked up that Tobermory playpark had got £23,000 for a smaller project.

‘The question people ask now is when it will be finished, but it all depends on it getting into the council’s workflow.

‘It [the council] has to do the whole project management and there are so many people off sick who we’ve worked with before. So we are struggling to get hold of someone at the moment.

‘This is the worst time of year to get something done. The actual build will only take around six to eight weeks.’

After finding out that the Suez Communities Trust application was successful, Lyndsay said: ‘I am absolutely delighted.

‘I was in tears – that was the same reaction from all the ladies involved.

‘It has been almost five years, and by the time it is done it will be six years. It is quite an achievement.

‘It is so good for the town and helps attract tourists. It is fantastic to get so much local support.’

A garden area will divide the under-fives playpark and the five- to 15-year-old playpark which opened last February.

The under-fives park will feature a special flooring that allows the Friends to select from a more comprehensive selection of colours. Lyndsay is hoping to make the playpark bright and colourful.

It will also have a ‘Teletubby-style mound’ comprised of tunnels and a slide, as well as a small boat, paid for by Scottish Sea Farms, reflecting the design of the bigger park.

‘I just want to say thank you to everyone who has played a part,’ Lyndsay added. ‘However, the job is not done yet, the fat lady has not sung.’