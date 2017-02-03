New depute head at LHS

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Eric Groat has been appointed depute head teacher at Lochaber High School.

He will be year head for S3 and S4 and will have management responsibility for learning and teaching, ICT and management information systems.

Mr Groat joined the school staff as a maths teacher in 2007 and has been principal teacher of support for learning since 2014.

Jim Sutherland, head teacher, said: ‘I am delighted to welcome Mr Groat to the school’s senior management team. He will make a significant contribution to moving the school forward in a number of important areas.’