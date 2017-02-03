Markets: round-up of the livestock sales

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

STIRLING – Caledonian Marts Ltd (Thursday January 26) sold 166 cattle comprising of 100 prime bullocks and heifers and young bulls, two OTM cattle and 64 cast cows and bulls.

Prime bullocks averaged – 202p. Prime heifers averaged – 202p. Beef bulls averaged – 182p. Beef cows averaged – 120p. Dairy cows averaged – 88p.

Bullocks sold to 238ppkg twice for Limousins, both from W Dandie & Sons, Learielaw, Broxburn, purchased by T Johnston, Butchers, Falkirk and to £1692.80 for a Charolais from C Smith, South Flanders, Kippen.

Heifers top the sale today at 248ppkg for a Limousin again from W Dandie & Sons, Learielaw, Broxburn, purchased by G Kirk & Son, Butchers, Denny and to £1493.44 for a Limousin from J & J Wylie, Knockhouse, Dunfermline, purchased by H A Black & Son, Butchers, Lanark & Armadale.

Young bulls sold to 186ppkg for a Limousin from J Gibb, Giffordland, Dalry and to £1003.40 from P Quigley, Harvieston, Gorebridge.

Other leading prices:-

Bullocks ppkg

235p Todhall 230p Nethermyres (twice) 220p Angle Park & Todhall 218p Nethermyres 216p West Carmuirs 214p Faskine

Bullocks per head

£1604.12 Learielaw £1578.24 South Flanders £1518 + £1504.20 Nethermyres £1480.36 Learielaw £1444 Arns £1430.80 Nethermyres

Heifers ppkg

238p Learielaw 232p Nethermyres & Knockhouse 218p Knockhouse (three times) & Nethermyres 216p Todhall 214p Faskine

Heifers per head

£1460.16 Knockhouse £1451.80 Learielaw £1443.04 + £1369.04 Knockhouse £1364 Learielaw

Also forward were 64 cast cows and bulls. Beef cows sold to 139ppkg from J Drysdale, Forestmill, Alloa, and to £1170 from Hume of Overton, Overton, Denny. Dairy Cows sold to 111ppkg and to £840 from W Hamilton & Sons, Meldrum, Blairdrummond. With a plainer show of cows overall leaner beasts sold away the best.

Other leading prices:

Beef cows ppkg

138p Overton 135p Nether Glins & Forestmill 134.5p Blackhill & Baluskie 133p Gibsley 131p Forestmill

Beef cows per head

£1130 Nether Glins £1030 + £990 Forestmill £970 Blackhill £950 Forestmill £920 Middlerigg

Dairy cows ppkg

105p Greenrigg 104p + 102p Meldrum 101p Harvieston & Baluskie 100p Meldrum

Dairy cows per head

£810 Greenrigg £780 Meldrum £740 Baluskie & Harvieston £680 + £670 Meldrum

Also forward were 2 Friesian bull calves, selling to £175 from A Hamilton, Mid Forrest, Cumbernauld.

STIRLING – United Auctions (Wednesday January 25) sold 820 store cattle, native cattle and young bulls 179 cast cows and forward cattle and 2374 store and breeding sheep.

Bullocks (473) – averaged 219.00p to 269.00p per kg for a 226kg CHX from Auchentiber and £1330 for 646kg AAX from Croftjane.

B & W Bullocks (32) – averaged 154.81p to 214.00p per kg for a 523kg HFX from Inchgall and £1120 for a 523kg HFX from Inchgall.

Heifers (306) – averaged 207.00p to 257.00p per kg for a 260kg CharX from Auchentiber and £1250 for a 634kg CHX from Shortrigg.

Cast Cows (123)– averaged 116.00p to 168.00ppk for a BBX from Cuttlehill and £1350 for a AAX from Northfield.

Cast Cows (Dairy) (32)- averaged 107.00p to 141.00p for a MOX from Woodend and £1290 for a MOX from Woodend.

Forward Cattle (24) – averaged 160.00p to 196.00p for a LimX from Hatton of Cargill and £1330 for a LimX from Hatton of Cargill.

Bullocks: Up to 250kgs – Auchentiber £610, 269.9p; 252-300kgs- Gateside £800, 267.6p; 301-350kgs– Spittal £840, Berrylaw 265.5p; 351-400kgs- Nether Dalkeith £990, Auchentibber, 252.8p; 401-450kgs- Mid Auchencarroch £100, 9 Killeonan 249.0p; 451-500kgs- Challochmun £1170, Cowans 237.2p; 501-550kgs- Cowans £1190, Feoch 224.2p; 551-600kgs- Hillview £1250, 215.9p; 601-650kgs- Croftjane £1330, Challochmun 209.8p; 651-700g– Challochmun £1310, Starr 195.8kg; 700kgs+ – Croftjane £1300, 161.3p.

Heifers: Up to 250kgs – Cairncurran £610, 246.0p 251-300kgs- Berrylaw 690, Auchentiber 257.7p 301-350kgs- Wester Kepdowrie £805, Gateside 256.4p; 351-400kgs- Bogside £865, West Shawtonhill 228.2p; 401-450kgs– Nether Dalkeith £990, Crosswoodhill 226.8p; 451-500kgs- Farden £1130, 238.6p; 501-550kgs- Farden £1170, 230.3p; 551-600kgs- Inchgall £1160, Challochmun 208.3p; 601-650kgs- Shortrigg £1250, 197.2p.

Bulls: 300-350kgs– Netherton £650, 207.0p 350-400kgs- East Banknock £790, 212.0p; 401-450kgs Muirhouse £680, 155p; 451-500kgs Crosshouse £980, 205.1p; 501-550kgs Crosshouse £1060, 204.6p; 551-600kgs- Crosshouse £940, 167.9p.

OTM Cows:

£ per head- Northfield (AA) £1350; Hatton of Cargill (Lim) £1330; Cuttlehill (Brb) £1310; Woodend (MO) £1290; Forneth (SD) £1270; Forneth (CH) £1250; Whitsome Laws (Sim) £1090.

Store Sheep

United Auctions Stirling also sold 2374 store and breeding sheep.

Store Hoggs: Wester Bowhouse (Tex) £64.50; Uigle (TexX) £64.50; Putchean(Char) £63.50; Darnhall (Suff) £60; Darnhall (Mule) £53.50; Duncroisk (BF) 55.00.

Breeding Sheep: R.D.S.V.S (Chev/Mule) £103; East Mains (Corr Mule) £100; East Mains (C/B Mule) £86; Balnasirm (Chev gmrs) £90; Balnasirm (Chev ewes) £78.