Father and son get payback orders

A father and son were handed Community Payback Orders (CPO) at Fort William Sheriff court on Tuesday.

Antonion Giovanni Sabiu was charged with assault and sentenced to a level one community payback order of 75 hours to be completed in six months.

His solicitor told the court that while Sabiu is ‘no stranger to the court’, he is ‘not a violent individual’ and that ‘provocation was the catalyst’ for the attack.

His son Kevin Giovanni George Sabiu was also given a CPO in a separate case on Tuesday. Kevin Sabiu was charged with possession of ecstasy on April 3, 2016, in Middle Street, Fort William.

He was found with eight tablets, which had a value of around £80.

The court heard that the 22-year-old was seen by patrol police officers near Superdrug on the High Street and he began to walk briskly in the other direction after seeing them.

The officers alerted other police in the area who stopped the accused, but a search turned up negative. Later inspection of CCTV footage in Middle Street showed Kevin Sabiu disappearing behind a set of bins just before he was searched by the second set of officers.

Police later found the tablets in the area beside the bins in Middle Street.

Sabiu’s solicitor told the court that the younger generation use such substances for recreational purposes and that the tablets were for personal use.

Sheriff William Taylor handed Kevin Sabiu a CPO for 40 hours, to be completed in three months.