Exhibition is an illuminating glimpse into chandeliers

Mull arts organisation Comar opens a new exhibition, Off The Wall, by Karen Suzuki and Gill Govan at An Tobar on Saturday February 11.

Gill Govan is a Tobermory-

based artist who works mainly in kiln-fired glass. The dark days of winter seem the perfect time to exhibit her work, which will be lit so as to accentuate their colour and reflective qualities.

Each of the glass elements in Gill’s work are singly hand-made, over the past year or so for this exhibition. Gill’s chandeliers will be exhibited with a collection of scary mixed media animals made by Glasgow-based artist, Karen Suzuki.

Karen makes bespoke mixed media textile animals inspired by urban wildlife, Staffordshire pottery figures, medieval bestiaries and old toys. She works intuit­ively using traditional hand-

sewing techniques, from pieces of textiles and other media.

The creatures that emerge are vigorously sewn together with visible freehand stitching, each one is unique and displays a playful and surreal spontaneity. This work has been made especially for the Off The Wall exhibition, which runs until March 10.