Criticism from a Tory is ironic

Sir,

I write in response to Alastair Redman’s letter (The Oban Times, January 12).

Mr Redman states that the Scottish Liberal Democrats, at their most recent party conference, debated a motion which considered independence. What he fails to mention, of course, is that the motion was roundly defeated.

The Lib Dems are a broad church and encompass a range of opinion. We favour diversity and tolerance. We have never believed in lockstep obedience to head office. We are in favour both of the union and of decentralisation.

I found it ironic that the comments came from a Conservative when almost all their MPs in Scotland were swept away years ago. The Liberal Democrats only suffered similarly in 2015.

But midwinter is past and although it would be foolhardy to detect green shoots, I do sense a change in the air. Perhaps the normal rules of politics are beginning to apply again.

Denis Rixson,

Fank Brae, Mallaig.