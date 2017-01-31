Mobile phone company reviews masts plan

Mobile phone company EE has agreed to review its proposals for mobile phone masts in Glen Etive.

The company has offered to meet with organisations, including Mountaineering Scotland, to discuss the way forward.

The masts, both in Glen Etive and elsewhere in the Highlands, are intended to extend the range of coverage for the emergency services network, used by the police, ambulance and fire and others, but will also provide commercial 4G coverage.

The firm confirmed on Wednesday it had withdrawn the proposals to review the number and locations of the masts, and will discuss this at the upcoming meetings.

Alarm bells initially started ringing when EE applied to the Highland Council regarding the masts in Glen Etive, at which time both Mountaineering Scotland and Scottish Natural Heritage registered concern about the effect the masts would have on one of Scotland’s most beautiful and well-known glens.

The site also falls within the Ben Nevis and Glencoe National

Scenic Area.

Mountaineering Scotland urged the Highland Council to consider other locations within the glen where there would be a less severe visual impact, and SNH backed this argument.

The objection it submitted stated: ‘As an organisation representing those who enjoy a range of outdoor activities, we recognise the importance of effective mobile telecommunications, especially in the context of safety in the hills.

‘However, we believe that in the case of this proposal, that viable alternatives are available to the developer. We object to the proposal and would urge EE and BT Group to think again.’

EE acted promptly after receiving the objections and has contacted Mountaineering Scotland to discuss ways of mitigating the impact of the masts.