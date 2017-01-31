Isle of Skye half marathon to attract 1,000 entries for first time

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A regular fixture on the running calendar for more than 30 years the Isle of Skye half marathon looks set to have its biggest year in race history.

Taking place on Saturday June 10 this year there will be 1,000 entry places available to runners.

And it has now been announced that the Scottish Salmon Company will be the headline sponsor for the 2017 event.

Mark Crowe, race director, said: ‘To have the support of The Scottish Salmon Company means we can realise our ambitions and open up the Isle of Skye Half Marathon to 1,000 runners for the first time. Now more people than ever before can experience the half marathon on our beautiful island.’

The race has grown in popularity over the last 30 years with people travlling from all over the world to take part.

Mr Crowe added: ‘The Isle of Skye Half Marathon is a real community event and without the help and support of local people and businesses like The Scottish Salmon Company we wouldn’t be able to grow the event to where it is now. ‘

With views of Ben Tianavaig, The Old Man of Storr, Isle of Raasay and the Cuillin mountain range, runners taking part in the Isle of Skye Half Marathon experience some of the most breath-taking scenery Scotland has to offer.

Craig Anderson, managing director of The Scottish Salmon Company, said: ‘The Isle of Skye Half Marathon is particularly special to us as the start and finish line is just a few minutes away from our own site in Portree.

‘As one of the world’s most scenic and challenging races, we are looking forward to being involved in this year’s event and are pleased to work with the race organisers to help it grow further and open it up to more entrants than ever.’