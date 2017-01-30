Inverlochy lift the silverware

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Inverlochy Primary were the undisputed winners of this year’s Lochaber Area Shinty Tournament for P7s and under, retaining their title for another year.

They beat each of the other five teams in the round robin format tournament: Ardnamurchan, Ballachullish, Banavie, Bun Sgoil Ghaidhlig Loch Aber and Caol.

Caol Primary came second on the night, narrowly beating Ballachulish into third place.

High Life Highland’s Active Schools Coordinator, Bridget Thomas, who helped organise the event, said: ‘I was really impressed with the standard of play and sportsmanship. Some excellent shinty skills were on display from the youngsters from all the teams, which bodes well for the future of the sport in the area, and for Inverlochy’s chances at the National Finals which take place on February 25.

‘Massive thanks go to all of the schools coaches who give up their time week in week out to run school teams and especially to Colin MacCormack for refereeing on the night.’