Islay leisure centre banks cash boost

A Bowmore charity has received a grant of £4,560 from the Bank of Scotland Foundation to help with staff and running costs of its aqua care therapy project.

Islay and Jura Community Enterprises is just one of the 118 Scottish charities which benefited from the £1,426,180 fund during 2016.

A foundation spokesperson explained: ‘More than 30 years ago, parents on the islands were concerned their children lived surrounded by water and so, in 1989, Islay and Jura Community Enterprises Ltd was created to teach children to swim.

‘The community raised enough money to convert a redundant whisky bond on the Isle of Islay, creating the Mactaggart Leisure Centre.

‘The leisure centre will provide aqua therapy sessions for those with disabilities or long-term conditions, delivered by volunteers and supervised by trained lifeguards. Not only will the clients benefit from the swimming lessons, it will also offer the carers some much-needed respite.’

Philip Grant, chair of the foundation’s board of trustees said: ‘Finding the funding to continue operating is a pressure charities regularly face, so we’re delighted to provide a grant. The work these charities do is invaluable.’

The second tranche of 2017 for small and medium grants is now open, and charities have until April 7 to apply.