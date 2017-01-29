Islander runs for Scotland

Lewis athlete Connor Maclean, 19, was the first male islander ever to represent Scotland at junior cross country level when he participated at the Pan Celtic Cross-country event in Cardiff on Saturday January 21.

Connor is currently being trained by Robert Hopkins – father of Callum Hopkins, who finished ninth in the marathon at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, in a time of 2:11:52.

Councillor Norman A MacDonald, convener of Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, said: ‘This is a fantastic achievement by one of our talented local athletes. Connor has shown a hunger and a willingness to work incredibly hard to achieve his goals. Robert Hopkins, a former international runner himself, clearly sees the potential Connor has for him to take on his training.

Councillor Charlie Nicolson, the Comhairle’s Representative on COSLA Sports, Arts and Culture Committee, said: ‘This is truly wonderful news for athletics in the islands and an excellent achievement for Connor himself. I would like to congratulate Connor and his coaches who have put a lot of work in, and indeed all those who are involved in athletics throughout the islands.

‘We have wonderful sporting facilities in the Western Isles which provide a foundation for our young athletes to flourish and meet their potential.’