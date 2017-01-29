Investment for extra nursery teachers praised

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Scottish Government announcement that there will be an extra £1.5 million investment for more nursery teachers and graduates across Scotland has been welcomed by MSP for Argyll and Bute Michael Russell – with Argyll and Bute set to receive three additional teachers or graduates.

The staff in Argyll and Bute, among 435 nationwide, is part of the wider strategy of tackling the attainment gap and giving every child an equal start in life.

Mr Russell said: ‘This new funding is very welcome news for Argyll and Bute, helping to ensure that more children in our most deprived communities are able to benefit from specialised childcare and high-quality early years learning.’