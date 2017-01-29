Car club cash for good causes

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Oban and District Classic Vehicle Club has donated a total of £1,200 from its funds to local causes.

Benefiting from the donations and each receiving a cheque for £400 were Oban and Lorn Dementia Support Group, Marie Curie Nurses and local boy Guy Forteith, 23, who was diagnosed with MS at the age of 16 and is hoping to raise £20,000 towards a new stem cell treatment which he hopes will change his life.

Club chairman Kevin Devine said: ‘This money is raised by car club members at events throughout the year, and we would like to thank members of the public and car club members for their donations.

‘We always aim to help out local good causes who sometimes get forgotten about when people donate to the larger national charities.’