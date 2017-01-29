Cancer charity aims to make women Look Good Feel Better

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Clare Abbott explains why LGFB is now working at the Lorn and Islands Hospital.

The national cancer support charity Look Good Feel Better (LGFB) is now running free skincare and make-up workshops at the Macmillan Day Unit, in Oban’s Lorn and Islands Hospital.

LGFB workshops are held throughout the UK and are led by volunteer beauty professionals who take cancer patients through specially designed skincare and make-up sessions, which include instructions on how to look after changes to the skin and to help them define their best features with make-up.

The aim is to improve the wellbeing and confidence of people undergoing treatment for any type of cancer.

The workshops started last year at Lorn and Islands Hospital with Clare Abbott, a qualified ‘colour me beautiful consultant’, who has previously worked with Look Good Feel Better in its Glasgow-based workshops.

Clare is joined by Donna MacKenzie, a Macmillan clinical nurse specialist at the Macmillan Day Unit within the hospital, Melissa Dean (masterclass co-ordinator) and Dulcie Rowe (masterclass manager), both of whom work for the charity.

This local service is tailored to each patient, who is also given a special gift bag full of luxury beauty products. These gift bags are kindly supplied by LGFB and its extensive list of sponsors within the beauty industry.

Look Good Feel Better is the only global cancer support charity created to help women combat the visible side-effects of their treatment. This confidence-boosting service is available in 26 countries and collectively the charity has supported more than 1.7 million people to date.

More than 165,000 women receive a cancer diagnosis in the UK each year, and LGFB wants to ensure that all of them have the opportunity to benefit from its service.

LGFB runs free skincare and make-up workshops in more than 88 hospitals and cancer support centres nationwide and more than 250 masterclasses are held each year. In 2016, the charity helped 17,500 women and teenagers face to face, with thousands more supported online.

This service is open to any patient who is undergoing cancer treatment with the Lorn and Islands Hospital.

For more information or should you wish to join any of the workshops that are held in the hospital each month, please contact Donna at the MacMillan Day Unit at the hospital or send an email to donna.mackenzie@nhs.net or call 01631 789050.