Smiddy House wins awards

The Smiddy House in Spean Bridge has been awarded two AA rosettes for culinary excellence for the 11th year running.

Owners Robert Bryson and Glen Russell have also maintained their four-star gold status with both the AA and VisitScotland for their accommodation.

The AA awards rosettes for consistency, precision in cooking and also quality of ingredients, and they only consider around 10 per cent of restaurants nationwide to be of a high enough quality to be deserving of one rosette or above.

The couple have been running the restaurant and accommodation since 2003 and Mr Russell attributes their successful maintenance of such high standards down to hard work.

He said: ‘It shows commitment and it’s very important that we have maintained consistency over the past 11 years.

‘We support local businesses as much as possible and this is reflected in our menus.

‘Using the skill in the kitchen, we try to showcase seasonality and the menu is regularly reviewed.

‘The award demonstrates our technical ability in the preparation and delivery of local produce.’

He added: ‘We are obviously delighted to be able to continue and be consistent in delivering a quality product.

‘We are one of only a few establishments in Lochaber that have two rosettes.’