Rugby: heavy defeat for Lochaber

LOCHABER played their first game in two months on Saturday against Highland Reds.

With the split in the league already happened, this game would have no effect on any league standings as Lochaber are in the bottom half and Highland are in the top half.

The game was tight for the first 20 minutes or so, with Highland applying most of the pressure.

That pressure eventually paid off for the visitors who broke the deadlock. They were then able to capitalise on some rustiness in the Lochaber defence after a long lay off and scored a few more tries in quick succession.

The second half saw much more of the same with Lochaber having a few forays into the Highland 22. Callum MacDonald managed to barge his way over the Highland line from a tap penalty five metres from the line to get Lochaber on the score board. The final score was Lochaber 5-Highland Reds 64.

Lochaber will now play Shetland at home on January 28 with a 2pm kick off in the first game of the split.