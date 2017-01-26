No winners in club lottery draws

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

THE WINNING lotto numbers for the Kilmallie lottery for the draw on Janurary 15 were 1, 5 and 19. There were no winners so the jackpot went up to £700 for the draw on Sunday January 22. The winning numbers for that draw were 6, 15 and 16. There were no winners again so jackpot goes up to £800 for next week’s draw.

Fort William Golf Club’s winning lotto draw numbers for Thursday January 19 were 4, 14 and 18. There were no winners so £900 for today’s draw (Thursday January 26).

The winning numbers for the Ballachulish shinty lottery on Saturday were 16, 17 and 20. There were no winners so the jackpot is up to £800 for next week’s draw.