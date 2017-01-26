Mechanics run riot at Claggan Park

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A SECOND half defensive collapse saw the Fort hand Saturday’s win and points to Forres Mechanics on a plate.

The Fort lost captain Ian Foggo during last Saturday’s (January 21) match at Claggan Park to what looked like a serious knee injury in the 20th minute.

Foggo was stretchered off before being transferred to the Belford hospital by ambulance. His leg was later put in a cast and a spokesperson for the club said he will be on crutches for the next couple of weeks. It is hoped the injury is not as bad as first feared.

The Fort took the lead only minutes later, Ally Stark got on the end of Liam Taylor to fire home from six yards.

Just before half-time, the Mechanics took the lead in ‘controversial’ circumstances. John Cameron was a full yard offside and the linesman inexcusably waved play on, and when the ball was played into the box Alan Pollock scored with ease.

Then in the fifth minute of first half stoppage times, Mechanics took the lead, Stuart Soane making it 2-1 Forres.

But ten minutes into the second half it was 2-2. Top scorer Scottie Davidson was brought down in the box and he then stepped up to fire home his 14th goal of the season.

Just 60 seconds later Davidson passed up a glorious chance to give the home side the lead – when he was clean through on goal with only the keeper to beat, but he couldn’t take the opportunity.

It all fell apart for the home side shortly after, when Forres ran riot with four goals in the next 11 minutes – all free headers from just six yards out. Lee Fraser took two, John Cameron and Ross MacPherson all found the back of the Fort net to make the final score Fort William 2 Forres Mechanics 6.

Next up for the Fort is an away trip to current Highland League champions Cove Rangers. The game will be played at Grant Park Lossimouth.