Highland Council postpones schools decision

The Highland Council has agreed to delay a decision for cluster management proposals in the Mallaig area school group (ASG) that would see one head teacher manage nine schools.

Council members at the Education, Children and Adult Services committee this morning agreed to postpone a decision on the cluster management until its meeting in March, after parents in the Mallaig ASG, which covers nine schools including the islands, claimed there had been a severe lack of communication from the HC about the proposals.

