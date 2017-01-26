Hedgehogs are cool for Caol

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Caol school primary one pupils have been busy working on a project about Animals in Winter with their teacher, Mrs Haines. Taking part are, from the left, Maddison Stoddart, Danni MacDonald, Zara Hatch and Zac Jones, who proudly showed off the colourful clay hedgehogs they made.

The children have been learning all about what it means to be nocturnal and looking at some examples of animals active after dark. The children then voted to choose which, of the animals they studied, was their favourite, and hedgehogs were the runaway winner.

The children then put together hedgehog fact files with all the information they had learned about them and made their clay hedgehogs.