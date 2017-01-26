Glengarry Community Council minutes

Glengarry Community Council met on December 5, 2016.

Items discussed at the meeting included the following…

The Highland Council indicated to the community council that the cemetery paths had been cleaned up and were ready for new chips to be laid. However, on inspection by some of the CC members, along with the local contractor, it was noted that the edging on the paths and in the car park have not been renewed. The CC said that chips cannot be brought in until all of this work is finished. The secretary is to contact the council and point this out.

The CC has received an estimate for railings at the war memorial and will now apply to the Glengarry Trust for financial help.

Meetings are on the first Monday of every month in the village hall.