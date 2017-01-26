Eco friendly school appeals for old plastic bottles

Acharacle Primary School is collecting plastic bottles in its latest effort to go green.

The school is trying to build a greenhouse but needs a little bit of help in collecting the two-litre bottles required for the eco friendly structure.

Lindsay Bradley, who is associated schools head teacher of Acharacle, Ardgour and Kilchoan primaries, said the project is being overseen by a volunteer parent who runs Acharachle’s eco committee and the school’s janitor.

Lochaber Environmental Group (LEG) went to the school to start the project and plans to return when it is coming to a close.

The eco committee said: ‘We need your help. At the end of last summer we started building our plastic bottle greenhouse.

‘The LEG team is coming back to school to help us get this finished.

We would like to do this in time for spring planting.

‘But we need lots and lots of two-litre plastic bottles. If you can send your bottles to the school, that would be great. If you are unable to drop bottles in to the school and need us to pick them up, call us.’