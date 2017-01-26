Community event takes a walk down memory lane

Community members took a walk down memory lane in a special event held in Lochaber Village Hall

Nether Lochaber Community Council hosted a memories weekend allowing folk to reminisce how the area used to be and how it has changed through the past century.

The event, which took place in the village hall on January 14 and 15, and included a rolling slideshow and prints of photos, maps of the village, history of the area, as well as information about new projects, was described as a great success.

Iain Jenner said: ‘On behalf of NLCC, I would like to thank the many residents who came to visit our memories weekend on January 14 and 15 at Nether Lochaber Village Hall, and made the event such an enjoyable success.

‘In addition, thanks must go to Jennifer Jarl, Stewart Livingston and Lisa Glaze for setting up the exhibition itself; to Elaine Cameron and JJ for the ample supply of home-baking; and to JJ, LG and others who volunteered their time to serve tea and coffee, and guide visitors around the information tables.

‘So enthusiastic was the reception for our memories weekend slideshow and exhibits that an online archive is to be set up in order to have a permanent record of historic photographs and documents, which residents and friends can access and contribute to. As soon as this is available, a link will be posted on the NLCC’s Facebook page.’