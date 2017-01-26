Alleycats keep the bowling lead

AFTER week nine of the Lochaber Building Supplies 10-pin bowling leagues at the Nevis Centre in Fort William, Alleycats remain in the lead of the scratch division with 35 points followed by British Legion Fort William with 26 points.

Don’t Give A Split and The Shambowls are next on 25 points. The handicap division is much tighter where British Legion Fort William stay on top with 26 points despite going down 5-0 to Don’t Give A Split. The Shambowls also have 26 points followed by Don’t Give A Split on 25 points.

Individually the best game in week nine was an excellent 219 from Pam Weller (Alleycats) which included a run of 4 strikes in a row. Other good games this week came from Gaynor Weldon (British Legion Fort William) with 186, Ben Weller (Don’t Give A Split) with 185 and Wendy Brooke (The Shambowls) with 173. Pam Weller also had the top handicap game of 249 and the top two game scratch series of 366. Gillie Mullen (The Shambowls) had the top two game handicap series with 472, which is the season’s high.

The best team scores of the week came from Alleycats who had the top scratch game of 643, while Don’t Give A Split had the top two game scratch series of 1,216. The Shambowls had the best handicap game of 909 and the top two game handicap series of 1,714 – both seasons highs.

The top scratch averages are currently held by Pam Weller (Alleycats) with 164 followed by Tony Whitelocke (Alleycats) with 157 and Ben Weller (Don’t Give A Split) on 152.