WRITE TURN: Animals by Lindsay Campbell

It was late. We were about to turn in after a hard day in the fields. House locked up, animals fed, our own beds waiting. Then the urgent knocking on the front door. Unlock everything except the door chain and the voice that greeted me with the blast of icy air sounded vaguely foreign.

‘I am zo zorry to disturb you. I didn’t know ver to turn. My – animal – needs a vet and my mobile does not vork here.’

‘There are vets in town,’ I said, ‘I can phone through for you if you like.’

Security aware, I left the door chain on and came back with our cordless to phone the out of hours vet.

‘What is your animal?’ I asked the foreign gentleman as I waited for the vet to pick up.

‘She is along ze road. It is her ankle. I cannot carry her,’ he said, a break in his voice.

When the vet answered, he agreed to come to our house so the gentleman could meet him on site. I offered the visitor the opportunity to come inside for a cuppa while he waited, but he declined.

‘I have had plenty to keep me varm,’ he said, ‘I just feel zo bad for disturbing you on zis night.’

‘The animals don’t know it’s Christmas Eve do they?’ I said.

He shrugged and mumbled something almost inaudible.

The moonlight had emerged from behind the clouds by then and I could see him better. He was standing outside the door, muffled up in a parka, the hood almost covering his face. I could see a pair of bright eyes, creased at the corners, until he turned his shoulder to the moonlight, putting his face in shadow again.

‘Vould you please tell ze vet ven he arrives I am a qvarter mile East by ze great pine tree,’ he said.

There was the hum of an approaching car and my visitor was gone across the farmyard and out of sight into the cold night air.

The vet was up the road for almost an hour and I was about to lock up and go along with torch and Rescue Remedy to see if they needed help, when he came back. He asked if I knew the visitor and I explained what had happened. It didn’t lessen the blanched look on his face.

‘Well,’ he said, as he turned back to his car, ‘he paid me in cash there and then, and the painkillers and strapping should ease that hoof until morning.’

I got the invoice after New Year. I suppose the paperwork has to go to someone, but I’ll never know which shocked me most, the huge shooting star that swept across the night sky as the vet’s car disappeared down the road, or the words on that invoice.

The balance was £0.00, all paid up. Just the words in the left-hand column: ‘Treatment for injured reindeer.’

Animals eh? They never cease to amaze me!

Lindsay Campbell