Mull woman campaigns to free elephant

A photographer from the Isle of Mull has set out to save an elephant in Malyasia that is living in dire circumstances.

Hannah Morris from Arle, who is known for her ‘trash the dress’ photo shoots, has been using her trips abroad to raise awareness of the Asian elephant Lasah.

Ms Morris has become part of a campaign to release Lasah from bondage. She explained: ‘I first met Lasah five years ago.

‘It has been a real struggle to get him released from this hell and transferred to an elephant sanctuary.

‘Many British tourists don’t think about the lifelong misery that some wild animals have to endure for human entertainment.

‘[This is] Langkawi’s shame – keeping wild animals imprisoned such as Lasah the elephant and Zanah the tiger at the Oriental Village.

‘These animals are kept in appalling conditions for human entertainment.

‘We currently have more than 300,000 signatures but we still need more.’

Lasah is a 36-year-old elephant who has been used in zoos, tourism and entertainment for more than 20 years.

Lasah has been forced to work in a logging camp, perform in shows, including in a popular Malaysian entertainment outlet, and used in commercials and films, including the 1999 film, Anna and the King.

Ten years ago, he was sent to Langkawi Elephant Adventures on the popular tourism island. There, Lasah is used for elephant rides and lives all alone.

To share and sign the petition, go to www.thepetitionsite.com/857/496/486/help-free-lasah-

the-elephant-in-malaysia/.