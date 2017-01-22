Get involved in Crown consultation

Ownership of Crown Estate land and seabed on the Isle of Mull should belong to islanders, Mull Community Council heard last week.

Community Councillor Cameron Anson asked his fellow members to consider making a representation to the body that will replace the Crown Estate in 2017 to take ownership of moorings around the island.

Councillor Mary-Jean Devon pointed out that the Tobermory Harbour Association had been ‘heavily involved in making sure the community’s interests in the Crown Estate proposals were heard’.

Mr Anson encouraged the community council and the public to respond to the Scottish Government’s consultation on Crown Estate proposals which ends on March 29, 2017.

He said: ‘The Scottish Government committed to pass on 100 per cent of revenues in relation to Crown Estate assets in our areas. We should make sure we are in a position to work with our communities to utilise our natural resources and then bring the money back into the community.

‘Everyone who has a mooring around the islands could potentially be paying into the community rather than the Crown Estate or its successor.’

Go to https://consult.scotland.gov.uk/crown-estate-strategy-unit/long-term-management-of-the-crown-estate.