Skipinnish song races to number one

Chart-toppers Skipinnish were praised by tourism organisations and fellow musicians after their music video was watched more than 200,000 times across 20 or so different online platforms.

The success of the band’s new song Alive saw it take the top spot in the World Music Charts, and even rise to number 26 in the UK charts. The song’s video shows west coast islands on a fine day, with a young woman running on the beach. Islanders who provide accommodation said they have had an upturn in the number of people booking holidays. Angus MacPhail, a founder member of the band, said: ‘Massive thanks to all who have liked, shared and downloaded the track. Alive was played on Radio 2 and apparently it even got a mention on Radio 1.’