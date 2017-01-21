Lifeboat rescues seriously-ill patient

Oban lifeboat was called into action again on Thursday January 12 to assist with another medical transfer from the Isle of Mull.

The Mora Edith MacDonald was requested to launch on service at 4.38pm to assist the Scottish Ambulance Service with a medical transfer of a casualty who had suffered a heart attack.

The volunteer crew departed Oban with two paramedics onboard, arriving alongside at Craignure by 5.14pm, with the assistance of the Craignure Coast Rescue Team.

Once the casualty had been safely transferred, the lifeboat made for the return trip to Oban. Arriving back in Oban by 6.35pm, the casualty was transferred on to an ambulance.

The lifeboat then returned to station where she was refulled and made ready for service again by 6.54pm.

The call-out continued the lifeboat’s hectic start to the year which saw five emergencies in six days.

The Mora Edith MacDonald was requested to launch on service on Wednesday January 11 to assist with a medical transfer from Craignure.

The crew were called out on Sunday January 8, to assist with a medical transfer, also from the Isle of Mull.

Two days previously, the vessel had performed a similar service, evacuating an individual, also from Craignure.

The day before that, Thursday January 5, the crew were called out to assist a five-metre cabin cruiser with a fouled propeller in the upper reaches of Loch Craignish.

And on Tuesday January 3, the lifeboat made its first call-out of the year when it was asked to take paramedics to the Isle of Lismore to treat a patient.