Cost of marina published

The cost of Oban’s planned marina and North Pier visitor facility will be £3.1 million.

Oban man Ian Dougall has campaigned to find out the level of cash being put into Argyll and Bute Council’s flagship project for some months.

A council spokesman said: ‘There is an allocation of £3.1 million in the major capital

regeneration budget to deliver two complementary projects – the transit berthing facility and the maritime visitor facility.’