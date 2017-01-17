Views sought on Gaelic language plan for Loch Lomond

Views are being sought on a plan setting out how the Gaelic language will be promoted and developed within Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park over the next five years.

This will be the National Park’s second five-year Gaelic Language Plan and it outlines how the National Park Authority will use Gaelic in its operations and promote the use of Gaelic to visitors and education groups.

Gordon Watson, chief executive of Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park said: ‘For hundreds of years, up until the 19th century, Gaelic was the dominant language within the National Park area. Most place names in the park are in Gaelic, making the language integral to understanding and interpreting our unique landscape.

‘The plan aims to keep that important Gaelic history and culture alive through developing engagement and educational opportunities as well as continuing to grow the range of Gaelic resources we have.

People or organisations with an interest are invited to give their feedback on the draft plan during the 12-week consultation which runs until April 5.

People can read and give feedback on the draft plan online through the National Park’s website: www.lochlomond-trossachs.org/GaelicConsultation or by writing to: Gaelic Language Plan, Communications Team, Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park Authority, Carrochan, Carrochan Road, Balloch, G83 8EG.

Hard copies of the plan are also available to read in the National Park Headquarters and visitor centres as well as public libraries throughout the National Park.