District news – Oban and Lorn

EASDALE AND SEIL

A traffic regulation order prohibiting waiting in certain areas of the North Cuan Ferry is due to be published.

Seil and Easdale Community Council received advance notice that Argyll and Bute Council proposes to prohibit parking on a section of the road by the ferry terminal, where the service buses have difficulty turning.

The possibility of a smaller bus was raised, by the community council, although regular users report that even the small bus had trouble turning because of parking in the designated area. Another suggestion was that the restriction should not apply on a Sunday when the bus does not run, although this could make it even more difficult to manage.

Concerns had been raised at a recent meeting of Seil and Easdale Community Council that a bulge in Kilninver bridge had grown.

Argyll and Bute Council has carried out a detailed inspection of the bridge and has confirmed no further movement has occurred. Work to repair damage to the parapets will be carried out as resources allow.

It was reported that a section of the roadside bank in Ellenabeich has collapsed away from the edge of the road. Councillor Elaine Robertson pointed out that recent fire in the council yard may cause some disruption to the work of Roads and Amenity Services.

CONNEL

A recent Planning, Protective Services and Licensing Committee (PPSL) meeting was discussed in depth at Connel Community Council last month.

Outrage and disgust was expressed at both the decision of the PPSL meeting and elements of the conduct of the meeting.

An open discussion took place with many individuals speaking of the loss of confidence in the planning process and an apparent lack of professionalism/competence among local planning officers. It was agreed the community council should write to the appropriate council officers to convey the anger of the local community and loss of public faith in local planning. Such a letter of complaint should also request council officers take steps to remedy the situation by way of engaging with the Connel community, perhaps at a presentation in the village hall, justifying the actions of the department.

It was agreed complaints relating to the conduct of individual councillors at the meeting be addressed by letters from individuals rather than by the community council, with some indicating they would pursue complaints to the Commissioner for Ethical Standards in Public Life.

KILMELFORD

In response to BT wishing to remove the phone kiosk and telephone connection in Kilmelford, a request has been made to BT for the kiosk to be adopted by the community council on payment of £1.

A recent meeting of Kilninver and Kilmelford Community Council agreed the plan subject to the Planning Department of Argyll and Bute Council. The meeting voted in favour of its retention and agreement the local community would maintain it, with its use yet to be decided upon. The decision on the retention or removal was due to be made by the end of 2016.

Minutes of the community council meetings will no longer be published in the popular Kilninford News due to the amount of space taken up within the newsletter.

A meeting of Kilninver and Kilmelford Community Council made the decision After much discussion it was agreed by the meeting that community council minutes would in future not be published in the Kilninford Newsletter but would be available on the Kilmelford website (www.kilmelford.com), at present being overhauled, on notice boards at Kilmelford Village Shop, Kilmelford Hall and Kilninver and two printed copies available at Kilmelford Shop for those without access to the internet.

The newsletter will simply publish contact details of community councillors, their area of responsibility, dates of ensuing meetings and brief list of agenda items. This new approach would reduce the amount of space taken up in the newsletter, thereby saving on printing costs, and might encourage more people to attend meetings.

OBAN

Rockfield Primary School pupils have raised £198 for the RNLI.

Teacher Helen Daniels said the P4 and P3 pupils had been learning about safety heroes, including Victorian heroine Grace Darling, an English lighthouse keeper’s daughter, famed for participating in the rescue of survivors from the shipwrecked Forfarshire in 1838. After a pupil had visited the Grace Darling museum in Northumberland and was given 24 jars to collect five pences, the fundraising idea began.

‘We all took turns to take the jars home,’ Ms Daniels said, and the children further fundraised at the school’s Holly Tea by selling lighthouses made of marshmallows and snowmen made of socks. ‘They had hoped to raise £42 to cover the cost of one pair of safety boots for a member of the RNLI crew,’ she said. ‘The support has been amazing. I hope that money goes a long way to get the kit we need to keep us safe.’

Oban lifeboat’s new coxswain Richard Johnson said: ‘It will go towards new gear we need.

‘It is a credit to the community for thinking of us.’