Busy start to new year for Oban RNLI lifeboat crew

Oban lifeboat was called into action four times in five days last week, making it a hectic start to the new year.

The most recent call-out was on Sunday January 8, when the crew was asked to assist with a medical transfer from the Isle of Mull.

The lifeboat Mora Edith MacDonald was launched at 1.37pm to help the Scottish Ambulance Service with the medical transfer from Craignure.

The lifeboat left Oban with two paramedics aboard, making best speed towards Craignure. On arrival at 2.18pm, the casualty was safely transferred to the lifeboat. The boat left the island, arriving back in Oban by 3.02pm, when the casualty was transferred into a waiting ambulance.

Two days previously, the vessel had performed a similar service, evacuating an individual, also from Craignure. The boat launched at 8.37pm, arriving on Mull at 9.50pm and racing back to Oban with the patient.

The day before that, Thursday January 5, the crew were called out to assist a five-metre cabin cruiser with a fouled propeller in the upper reaches of Loch Craignish.

Due to the cruiser’s position between two submerged rocks, the lifeboat’s small inflatable craft, the XP boat, was deployed. The two crew members aboard the XP were able to make contact with the vessel and free its propeller.

The lifeboat took the vessel under tow to the nearby Ardfern Marina where it was safely alongside by 8.03pm, with the assistance of Tarbert and Ardpatrick Coastguard rescue teams.

With the vessel safely in the marina, Oban lifeboat was able to return to its home base and the volunteer crew were back at their berth by 9.47pm when the lifeboat was refuelled and made ready for service again by 10.04pm, almost five hours after they were launched.

And on Tuesday January 3, the lifeboat made its first call-out of the year when it was asked to take paramedics to the Isle of Lismore to treat a patient. The lifeboat arrived to find the air ambulance was on scene and the decision was made to airlift the casualty to hospital.

The volunteer crew left the island, returning the paramedics to Oban by 1pm and refuelling to be made ready for service.