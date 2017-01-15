Staff at Tiree care home are exceptional

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

I would like to make your readers aware of the hard work and dedication constantly given by the staff at Tigh an Rudha Care Home on the Isle of Tiree.

I recently had a stay at this home and I can truly say that the staff go above and beyond the call of duty, even in difficult circumstances, such as when under-manned. The staff put on a beautiful buffet at Christmas for the residents, their family and friends.

They treat the residents with such kindness that I believe this home should be an example to others of how to treat and care for the elderly. The bosses at Argyll and Bute Council don’t often see the day-to-day work carried out at Tigh an Rudha.

However, the staff are not provided with the necessary equipment or investment needed from the council. It would appear Eador Glinn Care Home is shown more favour in this regard.

I would say to council bosses that they should be more appreciative of the staff at Tigh an Rudha instead of taking them for granted. Perhaps the bosses should work a day as a care staff member at Tigh an Rudha to fully appreciate the work they do.

Argyll and Bute Council should be proud that it has such an excellent care home on Tiree and that training should be given to staff in other care homes to emulate this and to bring the standard of other homes up to that of the staff at Tigh an Rudha.

Fiona MacKinnon, Kirkapool, Isle of Tiree