Emergency medical teams were brilliant

I was admitted to hospital in Oban as an emergency case with a heart condition over the New Year weekend.

I would like to thank Taynuilt Medical Centre, the ambulance service and the triage staff and those in the high dependency ward for the wonderful treatment I received.

The hospital was spotless and the staff cheerful and professional. The food was very good too.

I doubt I would be here to write this letter if we did not have such a fantastic medical service in this area.

David MacCallum,

Railway Cottages, Taynuilt.