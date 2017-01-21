Districts
Skipinnish song races to number oneSong Alive has sparked interest in the west coast.
Cost of marina publishedCouncil confirm £3.1 million allocated in North Pier projects.
Lifeboat rescues seriously-ill patientRNLI crew transfers casualty from Isle of Mull.
Council launches strategy for educationCouncil sets out its vision for education.
Call for RET ferry fares for Jura and LuingBring RET discount to islands' ferries, councillor says
Passenger numbers soar at Highlands and islands airportsThe provider of flights between Scotland's smaller airports is booming.
Mull residents to be quizzed on ‘new’ ferry serviceSurvey will cover issues such as the frequency of people travelling to the mainland.
Rural camper van site rejectedCommunity want council to reconsider its decision.
